Evangelical Community Hospital holds “Topping Out” ceremony

LEWISBURG – A special touch to the ongoing PRIME expansion project at Evangelical Community Hospital. Monday, Evan held a “Topping Out” ceremony, which featured the placement of the final steel beam of the PRIME project. That beam was signed by all employees who have made a gift toward the completion of the project before being installed.

The project consists of a nearly 112,000-square-foot, four-story new addition and 20,000 sqaure feet of renovated existing space. It will provide private rooms and bathrooms to all patients. You can see a photo of the beam at WKOK.com.