Evangelical Community Hospital given $50,000 grant for PRIME project

LEWISBURG – A Valley hospital has received big grant money for its major expansion and renovation project. In a news release, Evangelical Community Hospital announces it was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The funds are designated to support the hospital’s Enhancing the Evangelical Experience Campaign. It’s a comprehensive campaign that’s providing support for the hospital’s ongoing PRIME project.

Construction for the PRIME project’s 112,000-square-foot, four-story expansion is fully underway. The project includes private rooms and bathrooms for patients. 20,000 square-feet of existing space will also be renovated as part of the project.