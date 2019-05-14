Evangelical Community Hospital Earns HAP Achievement Award

LEWISBURG – A Valley hospital has received an award for its efforts to identify and aid people who are victims of human trafficking. Evangelical Community Hospital was given an achievement award from The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).

Evangelical’s entry, Community Hospital Dives Awareness of Human Trafficking… A Roadmap to Success, was chosen as the winner for the Optimal Operations Achievement award. The hospital is educating employees on the subject, facilitating an on-call expert, and working on other solutions. Pennsylvania has experienced an increase in human trafficking cases and many victims access healthcare.

Entries were evaluated by a 16-judge panel, represented by public and private sectors, business organizations, consumer groups and renowned health care quality institutes. More about this topic at www.evanhospital.com.