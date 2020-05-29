Evangelical Community Hospital Announces New Visitor Restrictions

Recognizing the need to balance continued infection control protocols regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the desire of loved ones and caregivers to visit with and support patients, Evangelical Community Hospital is establishing new visitor restrictions.

These new visitor policies are effective Monday, June 1, 2020.

All visitors will be screened when entering any of Evangelical’s facilities and will be required to wear a mask while inside. Any visitor with symptoms of respiratory illness—such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath—will not be permitted inside the facility. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

Visitors may be asked to leave the facility and wait in their vehicle or a designated area if physical distancing is no longer possible at their destination or they fail to adhere to the policies, protocols, and requests from staff members.

The Hospital’s Dining Room and Gift Shop remain closed to visitors.

For Inpatients:

One dedicated, on-site patient support person. The patient must identify their support person.

Patients who are suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19 will not be permitted any visitors.

If two patients are in a room, the curtain separating the room must be pulled and the support person must remain in their patient’s side of the room as much as possible.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) and masking protocols must be followed.

Visiting hours are from 1-8 pm.

For Pediatric Inpatients:

Up to two dedicated caregivers for the duration of the Hospital stay.

Caregivers must remain in the patient’s room as much as possible.

For Laboring Mothers:

One dedicated support person for the duration of the Hospital stay.

For End-of-life Situations:

Two visitors at a time for a non-COVID patient.

If more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area and enter and exit the facility two at a time.

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a care provider or staff member.

For Outpatient Testing and Appointments (Laboratory, Imaging, Physical Therapy, Physician and Clinic Practices):

One person may accompany the patient.

The support person may be asked to wait in their vehicle or designated area if appropriate physical distancing cannot be achieved in the waiting or care area.

For Outpatient Surgeries and Procedures at the Ambulatory Surgical Center, Endoscopy Center, and One Day Surgery:

One support person may accompany patient.

The support person may be asked to wait in their vehicle or designated area if appropriate physical distancing cannot be achieved in the waiting or care area.

For the Emergency Department:

One dedicated, on-site support person may accompany the patient.

Support person must remain in the patient’s room.

Emergency Department patients under the age of 18 can have one dedicated caregiver with them during the entire stay.

Exceptions to the Emergency Department visitor restrictions may be made for patients who are nearing the end of life.

Updates are regularly posted at www.evanhospital.com/virus. Patients are encouraged, if they have questions about restrictions and or care, to reach out directly to the practice providing their services.