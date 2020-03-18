Evangelical Commmunity Hospital ramps up COVID changes

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is out with some new restrictions on visitation, set up a COVID testing site and screening ER patients. They are taking action to seal off the hospital from visitors who could be carrying the coronavirus. The hospital issued the following statement:

Facility Access

Effective at 6:30 am Thursday, March 19, 2020, no visitors will be permitted to enter Evangelical Community Hospital. Limited exceptions will be made for the family of patients who are nearing the end of life, partners and immediate family of women giving birth (2 only), and parents of a patient under the age of 18. No children under the age of 18 will be permitted in the facility as visitors.

Patients arriving for outpatient services, including Imaging or Lab work, will be permitted one adult to accompany them to their procedure. That adult will be screened in accordance with CDC guidelines.

These visitor restrictions apply to Evangelical’s offsite outpatient clinics as well.

Entrances to the Professional Office Building (POB) will also be locked at 6:30 am Thursday, March 19, 2020. Patients seeking services from practices located in the POB will be directed to the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion.

Alternate Testing Site

An alternative testing site will be established Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Plaza 15 behind McCann School of Business. The site will be open from 7 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday until further notice.

A physician order and photo ID are required for those seeking testing at the site.

Emergency Department Screening

Beginning Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, the Hospital will be screening patients outside the entrance to the Emergency Department. The goal will be to process potential COVID-19 patients separately from other patients seeking emergency care and ensure patients seeking other services are utilizing the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion.