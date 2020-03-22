Evangelical closes some family doctor offices

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital announced more precautionary measures Sunday due to COVID-19.

Family Medicine of Evangelical site closures

Family Medicine of Evangelical offices in Northumberland and Middleburg are now closed to visits.

Patients seeking Lab services can utilize the Family Medicine of Evangelical offices in Milton, Selinsgrove, and Mifflinburg; the Hospital; or at West Branch Medical Center, along Route 15 in Lewisburg.

Patients of all primary and specialty care offices who have questions or are seeking an appointment are reminded to call their individual care office. All office phones are being staffed during normal business hours.

Donations

Evangelical Community Hospital has received numerous offers from employees, community members, and businesses to generously donate funds, supplies, food, and services to provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone wishing to donate funds to support the Hospital should mail a check to Evangelical Community Hospital, Attention: Development, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or complete the online donation form at www.evanhospital.com/support.

Anyone wishing to donate new or unused supplies, food items, or services, should contact Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Development, at 570-522-2596 or email [email protected].

The Hospital may not be able to utilize or accept all goods and services people are interested in donating, but the outpouring of support from employees, community members, and area businesses is greatly appreciated.

At this time, the Hospital has a good supply of inventory items to address current medical needs. As the COVID-19 response goes into a prolonged period of time, the Hospital would welcome the donation of available, unused medical supplies.

The list includes:

Procedure masks; surgical masks; series N-95 half-face respirators (model 3M 1860); NIOSH-approved, N-95 or greater respirators; NIOSH-approved, N-95 or greater respirator filters (model 3M 6000); half-face respirators (model 3M 6000); powered air-purifying respirators (model 3M TR-600, complete unit or components); re-useable googles and glasses; disposable plastic face shields; re-useable/cleanable face shields; low allergy disposable gloves (sizes small or medium); disposable impervious gowns; disposable coveralls; storage bags (galloon Ziploc and brown paper); hand sanitizer (70% alcohol or better); Coronavirus approved sanitizing wipes; disposable nasal cannulas; disposable oxygen masks with tubing; and stethoscopes.

Healthcare providers with available swabs are asked to contact Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Development, at 570-522-2596 or email [email protected] for specifics on those needed items.

This list of welcomed items may change over the course of the COVID-19 response. An up-to-date list of needed items as well as any updates about the response will be maintained on the Hospital’s coronavirus page at www.evanhospital.com/virus.