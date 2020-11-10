Evangelical CEO talks increase of COVID-19 patients

LEWISBURG— Local hospitals have seen fluctuations in the number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic, and that most likely will continue. Evangelical Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker says that in the last four to six weeks, the hospital saw 12 down to their two current hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Aucker says that despite their low numbers there is still a lot of community spread, and that will probably continue, “As we head into the holiday season, as more and more of us contemplate gathering, you have to be careful because the spread is real,” Aucker said.

Aucker says that there is only one thing that will help us turn a corner in this pandemic, “We are anxiously awaiting a vaccine, working with other hospitals across the state to determine how we would administer a vaccine, and getting prepped for that. Until then, it’s just moving through the population and we have to just be prepared to address it,” she said.

Aucker added that numbers tend to spike in Northeastern PA first and then move into our area. She says the hospital continues to be prepared for the ups and downs of the number of coronavirus cases and to make sure that healthcare systems do not get overwhelmed.