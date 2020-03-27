Evangelical CEO: So far, so good, treating COVID-19 patients

LEWISBURG – So far, so good…so said Evangelical Community Hospital officials Friday. During a telephone news briefing, they said they have a sufficient supply of equipment and protective gear. There have been two positive cases of coronavirus tested at Evan, but President and CEO Kendra Aucker warned:

“Scientist out there and the infectious disease people are saying we haven’t even hit our peek yet. So to know where to the curve comes down we are probably two weeks out to assess whether we are at our peak or not.”

Aucker says 155 people have been tested so far at Evangelical, but testing she said is a slow process and only 33 results back so far. She says she’s glad they received additional supplies from the Strategic National Stock Pile:

“We were very appreciative yesterday to receive additional gloves gown and N-95 respirators, face shields and procedure masks. I think you will see in coming weeks health care leaders will begin to innovate how to manufacture safe functional PPEs from alternative materials to bridge the gap until federal government suppliers can really ramp up production.”

Aucker says they have seen the problem of hospital’s being overwhelmed elsewhere, but with their existing teamwork and available transfers, that shouldn’t happen at here:

“Evangelical has limited ventilators and limited ICU rooms so we have plans and processes in place where we can transfer the sickest of sick patients to Geisinger and they can transfer to us non-critical COVID patients as well as their other patients with non-COVID issues that we can take care in our facility.”

Aucker says there’s no additional information on the two positive COVID-19 patients due to HIPPA regulations.

Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed the first two positive cases in the heart of the Valley in Northumberland and Union counties.