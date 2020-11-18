Evangelical CEO: Several COVID-19 patients waiting for ICU beds

LEWISBURG – Resources are now being stretched at Evangelical Community Hospital, as its experiencing the highest COVID-19 numbers since the start of the pandemic. President and CEO Kendra Aucker says there are currently five COVID-19 patients in the hospitals Intensive Care Unit, with several patients waiting for beds.

In addition, Aucker says Evangelical is adding ICU beds and expanding inpatient services as appropriate. With that, the need to staff these beds will force the hospital to compress services in order to ensure proper patient care.

Aucker says the hospital is asking for patience from the public and needs to be more prudent in managing the community spread of the disease. She says the hospital needs the help of every member of the communities it serves by following state and hospital guidance to mitigate the spread.

From Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital:

“Currently we have five COVID-19 patients in the Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). We have several patients waiting for ICU beds. COVID numbers are the highest they have been with over 20 patients hospitalized.

Evangelical is adding ICU beds and expanding inpatient services as appropriate. However, the need to staff these beds will force us to shutter and compress services in order to ensure proper patient care.

The public needs to have patience during this time but it also needs to be more prudent in managing the spread. COVID-19 is in our region and like all healthcare providers across the state, Evangelical’s resources are being stretched. We are nimble and will modulate staff and services as much as possible, but we cannot be in this crisis alone. We need the help of every member of the communities we serve. Do your part to care for others and follow state and hospital guidance to mitigate the spread.”