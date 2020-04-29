Evangelical announces phased reopening starting next week

LEWISBURG – Following Monday’s announcement permitting elective surgeries and procedures, Evangelical Community Hospital is beginning a phased reopening next week. On its website, Evangelical says outpatient facilities will reopen next Monday, and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center will resume limited operations.

Evangelical says surgeries and procedures at the ambulatory surgical center will begin Monday, May 11. Two additional operating rooms at the hospital will open May 11 as well.

The hospital’s primary care offices will continue operating in a consolidated model. OB/GYN, the Heart and Vascular Center, Wound/Hyperbaric Medicine and Center for Breast Health will also continue seeing patients on a modified schedule.

SUN Orthopedics and Surgical Specialists will continue to see patients at The Center or Orthopedics at 210 JPM Road. All other SUN Orthopedics locations will remain closed. The Physical Therapy clinics will begin expanding appointment schedules to accommodate patients who were unable to complete their therapy prior to clinic closures.

The hospital says protocols remain in place, such as screening of patients and employees, requiring everyone to wear masks.

Evangelical says it is separating positive or suspected positive COVID-19 from other parts of the hospital, and will still have visitation restrictions. The Gift Shop and Dining Room will remain closed to patients and visitors. Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center remains closed, but childcare will still be available.