Evan Docs on Coronavirus: Follow standard hygiene procedures

Normal hygiene procedures can protect you from coronavirus

LEWISBURG – While there is global risk for the coronavirus, the local risk is much lower, and we can all take precautions. In an interview with WKOK recently, health care professionals at Evangelical Community Hospital say they are watching the outbreak closely. In the meantime, all we have to do is simply keep up good hygiene habits.

Michelle Lincoln is an Infection Prevention Manager at Evangelical, “Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with dirty hands, avoiding contact with sick people, and disinfecting and cleaning surfaces frequently.” Other good habits include covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and stay at home if you’re sick.

Evangelical Safety and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Matthew Exley says the hospital continues monitoring the virus with state and CDC officials, but already has its daily highly infectious disease plan in place, “We make sure that we have the appropriate type of protective equipment.”

“We’re also asking patients if they’ve had any significant travel history, and that allows us to both protect the patient and our staff members. When they arrive at the hospital or our local practices, patients agree to a signage that informs them information about travel history, and asks them to inform our staff members as well,” he said.

Above all, Exley says despite the concerns, there’s no need to panic, but it’s important to stay informed while keeping good hygiene, “So it’s important that folks not only follow those measures, but they also stay educated from reliable sources, to stay educated on the novel coronavirus and the things that may happen.”

Evangelical says the best resource available is heading to the CDC’s website, CDC.gov.