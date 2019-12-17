Evan CEO talks challenges to community health care

SUNBURY – The recent UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury closure is just another example of the challenges of remaining in community healthcare. Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker shared that perspective with WKOK.

She shared a staggering statistic about current state of community health care in Pennsylvania, “Out of 156 hospitals in Pennsylvania, only 25 of them remain independent. So was I surprised? Yes, because I didn’t know it was coming…the announcement…so that caught me off guard…but the reality of it is, it is challenging to remain in community health care.”

Aucker says she can understand why UPMC decided to move on from running its Sunbury campus, which seemed to be building profit losses, “A hospital has to make some margin, even if it’s a little bit of profit, it has to be small, so that you can reinvest in facilities and equipment and technology. So if you’re losing money every day, you don’t have any way of reinvesting without taking profits from someplace else.”

But Aucker says Evangelical is ready to step up to take patients from UPMC Sunbury, especially when its PRIME Project wraps up next summer, “All rooms will be private and we stay the same size, but in reality, it gives us more depth, because we have actually, even though we’re the same size, we have more capacity. We renovated our emergency room years ago, and from a outpatient-clinic capacity, we have capacity in our clinics and we’ll be watching that.”

Aucker also expressed growing concerns regarding Sunbury residents’ access to care, especially life-saving care. She says Evangelical is ready for any conversations with Sunbury city officials regarding how those issues can be addressed. Aucker says hospital officials are also ready for any possible conversations with UPMC about connections with its Williamsport campus.