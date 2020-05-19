Evan CEO ‘deeply disturbed’ by local officials refusal to comply with Governor

LEWISBURG – Some strong remarks from Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker regarding non-compliance with Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan. During a conference call Monday, Aucker says she’s says she’s ‘deeply disturbed’ with those local sheriff’s and others.

Aucker said, “As much as some have worked to make this a political issue, it is not. This is a public health crisis. I fully understand and support the need to restart businesses, but we need to do so with a methodical approach that protects the community and area healthcare providers from a sudden and potentially devastating spike in COVID-19 cases.”

Aucker says she’s also unhappy with local sheriff’s refusal to uphold social distancing and masking regulations, “Make no mistake, COVID-19 is in this community and as we test more people, we see our positive cases continue to rise. So, without continued precautions, we are all at risk.”

At one point last week, there were up to five counties, including Columbia, threatening to bypass the governor and declare themselves in the yellow phase heading into this week. Since then, two counties have backed off and Columbia is now going yellow this Friday.