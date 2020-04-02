Evan: 10 positive COVID-19 cases, treatments being used

LEWISBURG – At Evangelical Community Hospital, more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and the hospital is ramping up and improving their ability to care for them. During a news conference call Thursday, President and CEO Kendra Aucker says 247 patients have been tested for the virus, with 10 testing positive.

While positive numbers are increasing, Aucker says Evangelical is using Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine, which the FDA says can used to treat COVID-19, “Our clinical leaders have reviewed the limited medical literature of Hydroxychloroquine. Its part of our treatment plan for hospitalized patients for COVID-19. It comes in a pill and is taken orally.”

James Connolly, Medical Director of Emergency Services at Evangelical, says most positive COVID-19 patients are sent home and not hospitalized, “Data thus far, both nationally and globally, suggest about 10% of COVID-19 positive patients will require hospitalization, and our numbers so far are consistent with that. Most positive cases will be instructed to self-quarantine in their home for 14 days, and treat themselves as they would with any flu-like illness.”

But for those patients who are admitted, Dr. Connolly says there is a COVID-19 patient wing, keeping those patients in isolation from other parts of the hospital, “It’s been activated now for several days. That is for our patients who are admitted and are COVID-19 positive…we are able to segregate them away from the general hospital population. This allows us to minimize the risk of infection both to staff and patients, limiting the traffic in and out of these units.”

Dr. Connolly says Evangelical currently has nine ICU beds, but the hospital has the ability to fluctuate that number as needed. You can hear their remarks at WKOK.com.