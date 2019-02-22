Estimated 150 gather for Diocese of Harrisburg listening session in Valley

ELYSBURG – There are mixed reactions after an emotional gathering of Valley Catholics looking to get questions answered about the ongoing church child sex abuse scandal. About 150 people attended a listening session Thursday evening held by the Diocese of Harrisburg at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Elysburg.

Catholics who attended got the chance to hear from and ask questions to Bishop Ronald Gainer and newly hired Safe Environment Coordinator Janet McNeal.

One attendee, Eric Kindler, who is a parishioner at St. Joseph’s in Mechanicsburg, still came away very disappointed, “They have a moral authority problem, they have an institutional problem. Bishop Gainer really can’t do anything to swage the fears and disappointments of especially young people right now who are looking for solid leaders in the church. They are in dire need of true leadership, and they’re not going to find it from Bishop Gainer or anyone similar in his position.”

Father John Hoke, Pastor of St. Joseph’s Parish in Milton, it’s still okay for Catholics like Kindler to heavily criticize the church, “The bishop isn’t here to take away the sting or say, ‘Oh, I’ve got a magic bullet here.’ We’re all still hurting. It’s going to be a long process, and that’s good that someone would come out and be very honest. If they said, I’m still hurting, I’m not satisfied, we need to keep going.”

Diocese spokesman Mike Barley says these listening sessions have affected the bishop’s decision making, especially when creating the Diocese’s newly launched Survivors’ Compensation Program, “We’ve heard from the survivors, they want an opportunity to talk to somebody about what happened to them. They’re going to have that opportunity to talk to them and talk about their story, before they make their decision about what kind of compensation they receive.”

Thursday’s session was the sixth session held by the Diocese. There are three more listening sessions left. They will be held in Chambersburg, York, and the rescheduled session in Berwick will be held March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish.