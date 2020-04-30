Essential worker appreciation parade Friday night

DANVILLE – Another appreciation activity is being planned to honor essential workers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email, various Valley emergency responders say they are teaming up to host an essential worker appreciation parade Friday at 6 p.m. It will be held in the area of each of the Geisinger municipalities in the Valley, including Danville, Bloomsburg, and Coal Township.

Organizers say in order to stress social distancing, any apparatus wishing to participate must limit personnel to three to four people. The community is also encouraged to participate from their home porches, and not gather in large crowds.