ESCRA explains moratorium on sewer hookups

SELINSGROVE – There is a response from the Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority on its controversial decision to put a moratorium on any new hookups at its wastewater treatment plant. The Daily Item says they used ‘right to know’ requests to learn that ESCRA solicitor Ken Potter recently sent Snyder County Commissioners a response letter.

The Daily Item reports, Potter wrote, without an approved, revised service agreement among its four municipal members, the authority is unable to obtain a low-interest loan to fund a $10 million upgrade. The municipalities aren’t in full agreement on billing issues.

The four municipal members are Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam Boroughs, and Monroe and Penn Townships. Potter also said in the letter he hosted several meetings of the municipality members’ representatives, the latest August 30. The new hook-up ban went into effect October 1.

Snyder County Commissioner Peggy Chamberlin-Roup last told us the ban hurts the county’s economic development. She also told us she hoped the authority would have been ‘more receptive’ to matter after the county gave the authority over $450,000 in grant money to offset costs of an $800,000 flood mitigation upgrade to the plant.