MT PLEASANT MILLS – PennDOT announced there will be detours set up in Chapman Township, Snyder County next week so maintenance crews can repair a pipe.

The pipe to be repaired allows Steffen Valley Road to cross an unnamed tributary to North Branch Mahantango Creek between Martin Brothers Road and Chapman Hollow Road.

The detour route will be Chapman Hollow Road and Hoffer Road and is set to go into effect on Monday morning, May 6. The detour will last for five days.