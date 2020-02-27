Email from Shikellamy student under investigation, no threat

SUNBURY – There is no threat or any concerns – but an email sent by a Shikellamy High School student is under investigation. Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the student emailed all high school students with a video game file attached, called ‘Spy Kids-Game Over.’

Dr. Bendle says the email is under investigation and he was made aware of the incident by High School Principal Marc Freeman, who has already questioned the student. Dr. Bendle says the district has not found anything of concern or threatening. He says the district simply wants to be transparent because of the nature of the email.