EMA managers, not public, to gain access to COVID-19 patient info

SELINSGROVE – Information about positive COVID-19 patients will finally be distributed to EMA managers across the state, but the public still won’t have access to it. Snyder County EMA Coordinator Derick Shambach tells us he’s signed a non-disclosure agreement with the state Department of Health. This will allow him and other state EMA coordinators to get access to specific information for positive COVID-19 patients.

This comes after many local officials grew frustrated about not receiving any information on COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns of residents.

Shambach says as part of the agreement, EMA coordinators currently cannot release anything beyond the safety of first responders sent to care for positive patients. Shambach says this will allow emergency crews to self-quarantine if necessary.

He says EMA managers are still in the process of learning what can or cannot be shared with the public. Shambach reiterated the best thing the public can do when unsure about possible COVID-19 patients is practice social distancing.