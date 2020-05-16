Elysburg woman charged with stealing over $100,000 from her grandmother

MAHONING TOWNSHIP—An Elysburg woman is in jail after police say she stole money from her grandmother in the amount of over $129,000. Mahoning Township Police say they were contacted by the local Area Agency on Aging about concerns that 27-year old Rebecca Shoup was withdrawing large amounts of cash from the account of her 78-year old grandmother.

After an extensive investigation, police say it was discovered that Shoup was the Power of Attorney for her grandmother but was using money from her account without her knowledge. It took place over a two-year period.

Shoup was arraigned in front of District Judge, Marvin Shrawder. Bail was set at $25,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing for Shoup is scheduled for this week in Danville.