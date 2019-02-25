Elysburg shooting leads to charges of twin brothers 

ELYSBURG – Two men already jailed following a shooting at an Elysburg home Friday have been identified and charged. The Daily Item reports twin brothers, 39-year-olds Thomas Schwartz of Shamokin and Nicholas Schwartz of Elysburg face misdemeanor charges. We told you earlier the incident occurred Friday at a home off Route 487.

The Daily Item says Northumberland County Communications told officers nine shots were heard in the background during the emergency call. Police tell The Daily Item Thomas Schwartz called officers after he said he was shot at by his brother. Thomas says his son was being held hostage in the home, but police allege he was not allowed entry.

Thomas then found a set of keys hidden outside and eventually made entry, sparking a fight with his brother. The Daily Item says Nicholas then stood outside, in front of his vehicle, and fired three or four bullets into Thomas’ truck. Thomas then continued to drive toward his brother. Later, Thomas then continually disobeyed police commands before force was used to arrest him.

Thomas faces misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Nicholas faces misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. Both will appear before Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole.