Electrical issue ruled the cause of fatal fire in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN – An investigation into the fatal fire that hit a row of homes in Shamokin earlier this week has been ruled accidental. A release from the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and the Shamokin Police Fire investigator says the fire was electrical in nature and started on the first floor of the home at 18 North Franklin Street.

The fire had spread and killed 23-year old Brea Scandle, who lived next door at 16 North Franklin Street. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says she died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Another man was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.