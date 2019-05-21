Home
ELECTION RESULTS HERE: 12th District US Congressional & PA Spring Primary Election Results

WKOK Staff | May 21, 2019 |

U.S. House 12th District 459 of 555 precincts – 83 percent

  • Marc Friedenberg, Dem 32,040 – 30 percent
  • Fred Keller, GOP 75,064 – 70 percent

Superior Court Judge Dem – Primary 4,279 of 9,155 precincts – 47 percent 2 to be nominated

  • Amanda Green-Hawkins 193,767 – 37 percent
  • Daniel D McCaffery 172,891 – 33 percent
  • Beth Tarasi 156,193 – 30 percent

Superior Court Judge GOP – Primary 4,089 of 9,155 precincts – 45 percent 2 to be nominated

  • Megan McCarthy King 123,209 – 35 percent
  • Christylee Peck 119,964 – 34 percent
  • Rebecca L Warren 113,952 – 32 percent

Northumberland County Commissioner:

  • Democrats:
    • Kym Best                      2642                  75/75 precincts
    • Tom Aber                      1998
    • Myron Turlis                 1777
    • Dan McGaw                   1292
  • Republicans:
    • Sam Schiccatano       4461
    • Tom Webb                  3474
    • Joe Klebon                 3821
    • Slade Shreck              2669

 

Dem. County Commissioner DEM
Total
Number of Precincts 27
Precincts Reporting 27 100.0 %
Total Votes 4525
Luis O. Medina 661 14.61%
Stacy Richards 1703 37.64%
Trey Casimir 1003 22.17%
Heidi Ruckno 584 12.91%
Stephen J. Connolley 511 11.29%
Write-in Votes 63 1.39%

Rep. Magisterial Dist Judge 17-3          8/10 precincts

Rep. County Commissioner REP
Total
Number of Precincts 27
Precincts Reporting 17 63.0 %
Total Votes 6141
Preston Boop 1936 31.53%
John H. Mathias 951 15.49%
Jeff Reber 1805 29.39%
Billy Allred 1434 23.35%
Write-in Votes 15 0.24%
  • GOP Ballot for Magisterial District Judge:
    • Edward J. Zych       510
    • Jeff Rowe                1192
  • Dem Ballot for Magisterial District Judge
    • Jeff Rowe                 673
    • Edward Zych           424
    • Kathleen Lincoln    434

Snyder County Commissioner:

  • Democrats
    • Mary Bannon               773               20/25
    • Adam Ewig                   488
  • Republicans
    • Joseph Feehrer              1443
    • Joe Kantz                        2894
    • Bob Pyle                          290
    • Chuck Steininger           2244
    • Rylan Ebright                 928

Montour County Commissioner:

  • Republicans:
    • Dan Hartman        941       100% of vote counted
    • Ken Holdren          966
    • Derl Reichard        568
  • Democrats:
    • Trevor Finn          700
    • Steve Bennick      583

Union County, Union Township, ‘dry township’ referendum:

  • Yes    385
  • No     139

Sunbury City Council:

  • Republicans:
    • John Barnhart
    • Nathan Savidge
    • James Eister
    • Joshua Brosious

 

