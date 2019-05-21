ELECTION RESULTS HERE: 12th District US Congressional & PA Spring Primary Election Results

U.S. House 12th District 459 of 555 precincts – 83 percent
- Marc Friedenberg, Dem 32,040 – 30 percent
- Fred Keller, GOP 75,064 – 70 percent
Superior Court Judge Dem – Primary 4,279 of 9,155 precincts – 47 percent 2 to be nominated
- Amanda Green-Hawkins 193,767 – 37 percent
- Daniel D McCaffery 172,891 – 33 percent
- Beth Tarasi 156,193 – 30 percent
Superior Court Judge GOP – Primary 4,089 of 9,155 precincts – 45 percent 2 to be nominated
- Megan McCarthy King 123,209 – 35 percent
- Christylee Peck 119,964 – 34 percent
- Rebecca L Warren 113,952 – 32 percent
Northumberland County Commissioner:
- Democrats:
- Kym Best 2642 75/75 precincts
- Tom Aber 1998
- Myron Turlis 1777
- Dan McGaw 1292
- Republicans:
- Sam Schiccatano 4461
- Tom Webb 3474
- Joe Klebon 3821
- Slade Shreck 2669
|Dem. County Commissioner
|DEM
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|27
|Precincts Reporting
|27
|100.0 %
|Total Votes
|4525
|
|Luis O. Medina
|661
|14.61%
|Stacy Richards
|1703
|37.64%
|Trey Casimir
|1003
|22.17%
|Heidi Ruckno
|584
|12.91%
|Stephen J. Connolley
|511
|11.29%
|Write-in Votes
|63
|1.39%
Rep. Magisterial Dist Judge 17-3 8/10 precincts
|Rep. County Commissioner
|REP
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|27
|Precincts Reporting
|17
|63.0 %
|Total Votes
|6141
|
|Preston Boop
|1936
|31.53%
|John H. Mathias
|951
|15.49%
|Jeff Reber
|1805
|29.39%
|Billy Allred
|1434
|23.35%
|Write-in Votes
|15
|0.24%
- GOP Ballot for Magisterial District Judge:
- Edward J. Zych 510
- Jeff Rowe 1192
- Dem Ballot for Magisterial District Judge
- Jeff Rowe 673
- Edward Zych 424
- Kathleen Lincoln 434
Snyder County Commissioner:
- Democrats
- Mary Bannon 773 20/25
- Adam Ewig 488
- Republicans
- Joseph Feehrer 1443
- Joe Kantz 2894
- Bob Pyle 290
- Chuck Steininger 2244
- Rylan Ebright 928
Montour County Commissioner:
- Republicans:
- Dan Hartman 941 100% of vote counted
- Ken Holdren 966
- Derl Reichard 568
- Democrats:
- Trevor Finn 700
- Steve Bennick 583
Union County, Union Township, ‘dry township’ referendum:
- Yes 385
- No 139
Sunbury City Council:
- Republicans:
- John Barnhart
- Nathan Savidge
- James Eister
- Joshua Brosious
