ELECTION RESULT: Primary results unofficial until recounted

WKOK Staff | June 3, 2020 |

Pennsylvania Spring Primary results are unofficial until recounted

UNDATED – Voters in the Valley went along with regional and statewide trends, easily nominating incumbents, and a few challengers for the fall.

  • State Senators Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport), John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and all of the local state house members won their party’s nomination without challenge.
  • In Yaw’s 23rd district, the republican was nominated, democrat Jackie Baker got a democratic nomination.
  • Republican Senator Gordner’s opponent this fall will be democrat Michelle Siegel.
  • In the 12th District, republican Congressman Fred Keller was nominated without opposition, in the fall he’ll face Lee Griffin, the democratic nominee.
  • In the 9th US Congressional District, the democratic primary voters chose Laura Quick to face US Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) this fall.

 

All results are unofficial, recounting starts Friday.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff