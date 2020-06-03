ELECTION RESULT: Primary results unofficial until recounted

Pennsylvania Spring Primary results are unofficial until recounted

UNDATED – Voters in the Valley went along with regional and statewide trends, easily nominating incumbents, and a few challengers for the fall.

State Senators Gene Yaw (R-23 rd , Williamsport), John Gordner (R-27 th , Berwick) and all of the local state house members won their party’s nomination without challenge.

In the 12 th District, republican Congressman Fred Keller was nominated without opposition, in the fall he’ll face Lee Griffin, the democratic nominee.

All results are unofficial, recounting starts Friday.