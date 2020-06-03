ELECTION RESULT: Primary results unofficial until recounted

Pennsylvania Spring Primary results are unofficial until recounted
UNDATED – Voters in the Valley went along with regional and statewide trends, easily nominating incumbents, and a few challengers for the fall.
- State Senators Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport), John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and all of the local state house members won their party’s nomination without challenge.
- In Yaw’s 23rd district, the republican was nominated, democrat Jackie Baker got a democratic nomination.
- Republican Senator Gordner’s opponent this fall will be democrat Michelle Siegel.
- In the 12th District, republican Congressman Fred Keller was nominated without opposition, in the fall he’ll face Lee Griffin, the democratic nominee.
- In the 9th US Congressional District, the democratic primary voters chose Laura Quick to face US Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) this fall.
All results are unofficial, recounting starts Friday.