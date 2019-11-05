Election Referendum is…Off: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 11/05/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is telling state elections officials not to tally or certify the results of a referendum on a victims’ rights constitutional amendment. A divided Supreme Court upheld a lower-court ruling Monday and directed the Department of State not to count or certify Tuesday’s results from Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. The ballot question was put in limbo last week, when Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler issued an injunction at the request of the state League of Women Voters.

Ceisler ruled her injunction should remain in place until the underlying lawsuit challenging the so-called “Marsy’s Law” amendment is resolved, including appeals. The amendment would enshrine into the state constitution rights that include notifications and being allowed to attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The mastermind of a long-running Ponzi scheme that collected more than $100 million from investors around the country has pleaded guilty to a federal charge. Perry Santillo pleaded guilty Monday in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to a fraud count. He pleaded guilty to related charges last month in Rochester, New York.

Each charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence. Federal securities regulators say Santillo used some of the proceeds of his scheme to fund a lavish lifestyle of cars, casino junkets and houses in multiple states.

Santillo even had a song written about himself whose lyrics referred to him as “King Perry.” Prosecutors say Santillo received money from 1,000 investors, including elderly people who lost their life savings.

Santillo’s lawyer is declining to comment.

POCONO MANOR, Pa. (AP) — The owners of a century-old Poconos resort are vowing to rebuild following a fire that devastated the structure last week. Strong winds fueled the blaze early Friday at the 117-year-old Pocono Manor Resort, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Joseph Jerome, president of resort owner JEMB Realty, told reporters Sunday that the owners are “committed to rebuilding the Pocono Manor to the glory that it once was.”

Jerome said he is heartbroken by the fire, which remains under investigation.

The Monroe County resort, known locally as “the grand lady of the mountains,” was built by Quakers in 1902 and designated a historic site in 1977. The inn had been set to close later this month for a two-year renovation.

WYOMISSING HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Federal officials say a small earthquake in Berks County didn’t cause any damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.6 magnitude quake occurred around 10:50 p.m. Sunday near Wyomissing Hills in Berks County. Several residents reported hearing a loud boom and said the quake shook bookshelves and caused their doors to briefly rattle. Officials say earthquakes with a magnitude between 1.0 and 3.0 aren’t typically felt by residents.

UNDATED (AP) _ Apple’s pledge to put up $2.5 billion toward easing California’s housing crisis is drawing positive reviews and scrutiny. The promised funds top pledges by fellow Silicon Valley giants Google and Facebook for addressing the lack of affordable housing in a region where affluent tech workers have helped drive up the cost of homes.

Apple’s commitment Monday includes a $1 billion statewide fund creating an “open line of credit” for the state to build new homes for households with low to moderate incomes. Another $1 billion is a mortgage assistance fund for first-time homebuyers.

One senior economist says the effort won’t make much difference if it is just creating “cheap financing” for developers or down payments for wealthy home buyers. UCLA economist David Shulman says Apple’s promise of $300 million in company-owned land would be more effective.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of major ethical lapses and railed against Biden’s son for allegedly profiting off his father’s office. But on Monday, Trump used his Twitter feed to publicize a new book by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., telling his 66.5 million followers that they should “Go order it today!”

“My son, @DonaldJTrumpJr is coming out with a new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” – available tomorrow, November 5th!” Trump wrote on Monday, calling it a “great new book that I highly recommend for ALL to read.” That kind of promotional tweet would be a violation of ethics rules if it had come from any federal employee other than the president, said Liz Hempowicz, the director of public policy at the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan government watchdog group.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s US Justice Department has sent a letter to the publisher and literary agency of the anonymous government official whose book is scheduled to come out later this month. The letter raises questions over whether any confidentiality agreement has been violated and asked for information that could help reveal the author’s identity. The publisher, Hachette Book Group, responded Monday by saying it would provide no additional information beyond calling the author a “current or former senior official.”

The book, “A Warning,” is by the official who wrote an essay published last year in The New York Times, alleging that numerous people in the government were resisting the “misguided impulses” of President Donald Trump. News of the Justice Department letter was first reported by CNN. “A Warning” has a Nov. 19 release date. The DOJ letter, dated Monday, is from Assistant Attorney General Joseph H. Hunt and addressed to Hachette general counsel Carol F. Ross and to Keith Urbahn and Matt Latimer of the Washington, D.C.-based Javelin literary agency.

PAUL, Minn. (AP) — There’s a sweet ending for a Minnesota college student who has been going in circles to sell hundreds of boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts every weekend. Jayson Gonzalez had faced a sticky situation when Krispy Kreme warned him to stop reselling the sugary confections in the Twin Cities every weekend after transporting hundreds of boxes in his car from an Iowa town.

He had been driving 270 miles and then charging $17 to $$20 dollars per box. Krispy Kreme said it had lability concerns. The company has now glazed over its issues and says Gonzalez, an accounting major at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, can operate as an independent contractor. And it’s sprinkled the agreement with a 500-dozen doughnut donation.

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 40 points, Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the NBA’s final undefeated team by knocking off the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109. Phoenix is three games over .500 for the first time in more than four years.

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game with 1:57 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 after blowing a 3-0 lead. David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston, which has won six straight. Marchand added three assists, extending his point streak to 13 games. Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers survived a rocky start to reach the midpoint of their season 4-4 and very much alive in the AFC playoff race. The Steelers have won three straight, riding their defense while the offense searches for an identity under second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph. Pittsburgh’s defense has already produced 22 turnovers this season, seven more than it managed last year. But the offense needs to get going if Pittsburgh wants to make a playoff run. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Despite injuries and inconsistency, the Philadelphia Eagles enter their bye week right in the thick of the playoff race. The Eagles are soaring off to their mini-vacations following consecutive wins after back-to-back lopsided losses. They beat the Chicago Bears 22-14 to stay close behind Dallas in the NFC East. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

