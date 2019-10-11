Election Refeendum Appeal Filed: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/11/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lawsuit seeks to keep a proposed state constitutional amendment question off Pennsylvania’s Nov. 5 ballot, arguing it improperly combines what is actually several amendments that must be voted on separately. The state League of Women Voters sued Pennsylvania’s chief elections official Thursday in a bid to prevent a vote on Marsy’s Law.

The ballot question passed the Legislature overwhelmingly and would give crime victims the right to be notified about, attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings. The lawsuit also says the ballot question doesn’t fully inform voters of the issues involved. Critics say they’re concerned it’ll impinge on defendants’ rights to a fair and speedy trial and that it contains vague and formulaic language. A spokeswoman for acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar declined comment.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Investigators are blaming an electrical extension cord for a fire that killed five small children two months ago in Pennsylvania. The investigative team said Thursday that the deadly Aug. 11 fire at the Erie, Pennsylvania, home that included the Harris Family Daycare was an accident, caused by an electrical failure associated with the routinely used cord.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the 1 a.m. blaze began in the first-floor living room. The Erie Times-News says two older boys escaped with minor injuries by crawling onto a roof. The homeowner was injured and required hospital treatment. Investigators searched the property and electrical items were examined at a bureau laboratory in Maryland.

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — Officials say an inmate at a Pennsylvania state prison injured two guards in an attack, including one guard whose fingertip was bitten off. Prison officials at Camp Hill State Correctional Institute confirmed an “inmate-on-staff assault” occurred Saturday, resulting in two officers being treated at a hospital.

PennLive.com reports prison officials would not release any information about the guards’ injuries.

A state police spokeswoman said one guard lost the tip of a finger. A prison employee posted a photo of a bloodied finger on Facebook on Sunday morning. They said the incident took place where inmates line up to receive medication. Prison spokeswoman Deb Alvord says the inmate was transferred to a “restricted unit” in a different state prison. She would not release any additional information.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Trump administration officials say the U.S. Navy will name a ship that has yet to be built after the city of Harrisburg. The naming of the future USS Harrisburg was announced Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda, at an event that included federal, state and local officials.

The $800 million amphibious landing platform dock will be built in Mississippi and is expected to be ready for service in about two years. Officials say the 684-foot USS Harrisburg will be used for amphibious and special operations efforts, as well as humanitarian missions. A previous USS Harrisburg served as a troop transport during World War I.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Thousands of Iranian women in merry jester hats and face paint blew horns and cheered Thursday at the first FIFA soccer match they were allowed to freely attend in decades. The match took place Thursday at a Tehran stadium. It was practically empty, and the women had to sit well apart from the men, but many considered it a victory.

Thousands of women watched with excitement as Iran thrashed Cambodia 14-0 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. The match has taken on even greater importance after Iran, facing pressure from the world soccer body, allocated 4,000 tickets for women. They had been banned since 1981. Authorities provided special security and female police officers for the match.

The decision follows the death of a young woman who set herself on fire after hearing she could face prison time for sneaking into an Iranian soccer match disguised as a man. Iran is the world’s last nation to bar women from soccer matches. Saudi Arabia recently began allowing women into soccer matches.

NEW YORK (AP) — At this stage of her life, Natalie Merchant is more proud of getting an honor named for John Lennon because of what it says about her activism than her music. The singer is the sixth recipient of the John Lennon Real Love Award, and will headline a tribute concert to the former Beatle in New York on December 6. “It’s gratifying,” Merchant said in an interview. “To have any connection to John Lennon, especially with activism, is quite prestigious and meaningful to me because he was one of the main artists who inspired me when I was growing up to think about the wider world and my impact on it.”

Merchant volunteers three times a week for a Head Start program near where she lives in Hudson Valley, helping disadvantaged children. She often performs free concerts for children and, at the height of her fame three decades ago, volunteered at a homeless program in Harlem, where most of the people thought she was a student from nearby Columbia University. She got to know Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, when they worked on the anti-fracking movement in upstate New York.

BOSTON (AP) – The world’s largest 3D printer has created the world’s largest 3D-printed boat. And the University of Maine demonstrated Thursday that it’s seaworthy. The university unveiled the 25-foot, 5,000-pound boat that was printed at the university’s Advanced Structures & Composite Center. It’s one example of how the massive printer can create larger prototypes to assist companies in product development, said Habib Dagher, founding director of the composites center. “This new printer is going to allow us to innovate so much faster by having prototypes made faster than in the past,” Dagher said.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins christened the boat by smashing a bottle of Champagne on its bow at the event in Orono. Later, she and U.S. Sen. Angus King climbed aboard for a demonstration in the university’s W2 Wave-Wind basin “ocean simulator,” which looks like a giant indoor swimming pool. The boat is named 3Dirigo, a play on Maine’s motto, “Dirigo,” which is Latin for “I lead.”

The printer, also unveiled, is currently 70 feet long and will grow to 100 feet with an extension, Dagher said. The university and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee are collaborating on the printer project. “This a big deal. This is probably the biggest day for this university since Stephen King matriculated in 1965,” King joked, referencing the best-selling author who graduated from the school.

The observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City. The remodeled observatory opens to the public Saturday. It was unveiled to the media Thursday. More than 4 million annual visitors will get a bird’s-eye view of the city and nearby states.

The $58 cost to get to the observatory at 1,250 feet above Fifth Avenue has not changed. The building also has remodeled its famous open-air observatory on the 86th floor. The highest new perch also contains fresh exhibits on the way up. It was a four-year project costing $165 million.

Sunbury Broacasting Corporation Football Schedule

Friday

Shikellamy football, vs. Holy Redeemer at Crispin Field on WKOK and WKOK.com 6:30pm

Lewisburg Green Dragons host Jersey Shore on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com 6:30pm

Selinsgrove Seals host Central Mountain on Eagle 107.3 and Eagle107.com 6pm

Saturday

Penn State football, vs. Iowa, on WKOK and WKOK.com 6pm

Bucknell at Colgate on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com 1:30pm

Sunday

NFLFootball on WKOK: 13 – Carolina at Tampa Bay in London – 9:00 am 13 – Pittsburgh at LA Chargers – 7:30 pm

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chargers on 100.9 The Valley 6:20pm

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Vikings on Eagle 107 noon

Monday

NFL football on WKOK: Detroit at Green Bay 7:30pm

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is showing signs of progress during a 1-4 start. The Steelers are third in the NFL in sacks and have already produced 12 turnovers in five games, a drastic improvement from 2018, when they managed 15 takeaways over the course of the entire season. Pittsburgh will have to rely on the defense in the coming weeks with the offense in tatters. Rookie Devlin Hodges is expected to start at quarterback for the Steelers when they travel to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers play on our sister station 100/9 The Valley.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — This trip to Minnesota for the Philadelphia Eagles will be their first since winning the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium two seasons ago, but don’t expect them to treat this pivotal game against the Vikings as a stop on some nostalgia tour of the Twin Cities. Both the Eagles and Vikings are 3-2, needing a win to keep up in a crowded NFC race. The league-leading Eagles run defense being challenged by Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be one of the key matchups in the game to watch. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2-1 victory over the previously unbeaten Anaheim Ducks. Guentzel finished Sidney Crosby’s backhand feed from the slot to make it 2-1 at 7:24 of the third.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have fired Gabe Kapler, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations. Kapler went 161-163 in two years. The Phillies failed to live up to the hype following an offseason spending spree highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival. They were 81-81, the club’s first nonlosing season since 2012. Phillies managing partner John Middleton says “some changes are necessary to achieve our ultimate objective” of winning the World Series. The Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

