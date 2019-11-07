Election Day Glitches in Two PA Counties: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/07/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state election officials are gathering information about Election Day glitches in two counties that rolled out new voting machines. A Department of State spokeswoman said Wednesday that York County didn’t have enough scanners in some polling places and there was a ballot printing issue in a handful of precincts.

The agency says there were problems with election returns in Northampton County that arose after the polls closed. The Morning Call of Allentown says manufacturer Election Systems and Software said Wednesday it’s not sure what caused the problem in Northampton. Slightly more than half of Pennsylvania counties used new machines for the first time on Tuesday. Nine others deployed new machines in the May primary, and one county began using new machines a year ago.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Military authorities say the remains of a Marine from Chester County killed in the Pacific during World War II have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday that 20-year-odl Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Michael Kocopy of Gardendale was accounted for in August. Kocopy was among the Marines who landed against stiff Japanese resistance on tiny Betio island in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in November 1943.

Kocopy was killed on the first day of battle, but his remains couldn’t be identified in a cemetery on the island and were declared “non-recoverable” in 1949. But in 2014, nonprofit organization History Flight Inc. identified another site where more remains were found. Scientists were able to identify Kocopy’s remains, which will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Two men accused last year of attacking a Pennsylvania game warden and taking his gun have been acquitted of the most serious charges but convicted of lesser offenses. The York Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Wade Michael Winemiller and 58-year-old Thomas Earl Kelly Jr. were acquitted of felony charges of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer.

Winemiller was convicted Oct. 30 of simple assault and resisting arrest as well as summary counts. Kelly was also acquitted of simple assault but convicted of resisting arrest and summary counts. Authorities said a game warden investigating a December 2018 deer shooting in Schuylkill County stopped two men riding ATVs and a struggle eventually began, and one took the warden’s gun and told him he could pick it up “at the next intersection.”

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three people were wounded by gunfire that erupted during a vigil for the victim of a previous shooting in Reading. Police say shots were fired shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the three victims had wounds not considered life-threatening. Police and neighbors said a small group of people were a small memori.

The memorial is at the site since a loved one was killed in a shooting there two years ago Tuesday. A witness told the Reading Eagle that a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, and the car then sped away. No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia Navy Yard worker charged with lying to the FBI about his ties to white nationalist groups to obtain security clearance at the historic shipyard was denied bail Wednesday. Fred Arena, 41, stands accused of lying on an application for a national security clearance in January for his job as a government contractor at the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility.

The Salem, New Jersey, resident is an avowed member of Vanguard America, a white supremacist group, and authorities said he did not disclose on the federal form that he had ever been a member of the organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania arrested and charged Arena with making false statements to government agents in October. Arena has denied the allegations.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Strawbridge withheld bail because he agreed with prosecutors’ depiction of Arena, who say he’s a danger to the community and potential witnesses in his case, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Arena’s Facebook pages are filled with photos of him holding guns and knives with captions that threaten violence to places of worship, the Inquirer reported.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An advocacy group tracking misinformation says it has found an increase in fake political news shared on Facebook ahead of the 2020 presidential elections. The group, Avaaz, said Wednesday that it found that viral misinformation is still being spread on the social network despite measures the company has put in place since the 2016 elections.

The researchers tracked the 100 most widely shared false news stories between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1 this year. The stories they tracked had all been fact-checked and debunked by Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners, which include The Associated Press. The group found that, collectively, the fake stories were posted more than 2.3 million times. It found that most of the false news sources were individual users or non-official political pages.

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb says it will spend the next year verifying all 7 million of its listings as it works to improve user trust. The San Francisco-based home-sharing company says starting next month, it will also rebook guests or refund their money if they check into a property that doesn’t match what was shown online. The moves come after a rough week for Airbnb.

Last Thursday, a Vice News story revealed a scam by Airbnb hosts who put guests up at inferior properties after claiming the first ones weren’t available. That same day, a shooting at an unauthorized Halloween party at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, California, left five people dead. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says the company is also launching a 24-hour hotline for guests, neighbors and others to report problems.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly. KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger. Officials say the food goes to students in need.

University officials say each person could use PB&J payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days. Officials say two 16-ounce jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit. Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur. The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has. The palace statement says “the queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe.”

The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes. Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says “we are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.” She says the queen’s decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable.

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Northern California have helped a massive dumpster-diving bear get out of a sticky situation. Placer County sheriff’s deputies found the bear trapped Monday in a locked trash bin in Kings Beach, on Lake Tahoe’s northern shore. Video the agency posted to Facebook shows a deputy shining a flashlight on the dumpster and the bear suddenly popping its head out. As the startled deputy jumps back, others laugh and say “whoa!”

A Deputy unlocked the dumpster from a distance and flung open one of the doors on top. The bear was stuck in a smaller opening in the top of the other doors, but eventually drops down, pushes it open just like the Deputy did and lumbers out. The deputies recognized the bear they’ve dubbed “T-Shirt” for a patch of white fur on its chest. The agency says the animal has had run-ins with deputies before.

UNDATED (AP) _ Neil Young says President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are “both losers” in battling climate change. Young says, the time to do something has been now for the last 50 years and no one’s doing anything.

The 73-year-old singer-rocker-songwriter reunited with his Crazy Horse band for the new album “Colorado,” about the urgency of climate change and the poison of divisive politics. He says he’s been disappointed with how top political leaders have responded to the problem. Young, a longtime environmental activist, says young people of all races should unite to save the planet.

Thursday

NFL Football: LA Chargers at Oakland 8pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Friday

Selinsgrove Seals football: Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore 6pm on Eagle 107 and com

Saturday

Penn State Football: Penn State at Minnesota 10:30am WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell Football: Lehigh at Bucknell 12:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Sunday

NFL Football: Minnesota at Dallas 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Rams at Steelers 2:25pm on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

Monday

NFL Football: Seattle at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 24 points and eight assists, leading the Utah Jazz to a 106-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree is setting himself up for a big payday next spring. Dupree has 6 sacks through 8 games, matching his career high. Dupree is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed after the Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft. Teammate Cam Heyward says Dupree has matured both on the field and off and the Steelers should do what they can to make sure Dupree stays in Pittsburgh in 2020. The Steelers play Sunday on our sister station 100.9 The Valley

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 122 New York 102

Final Indiana 121 Washington 106

Final Chicago 113 Atlanta 93

Final Houston 129 Golden State 112

Final Toronto 124 Sacramento 120

Final Memphis 137 Minnesota 121

Final Dallas 107 Orlando 106

Final Utah 106 Philadelphia 104

Final Milwaukee 129 L.A. Clippers 124

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final N-Y Rangers 5 Detroit 1

Final St. Louis 5 Edmonton 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (9)North Carolina 76 Notre Dame 65

Final (23)Purdue 79 Green Bay 57

Final (18)Ohio St. 64 Cincinnati 56

Final (21)Arizona 91 N. Arizona 52

Final (11)Virginia 48 Syracuse 34

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston at Charlotte 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Rangers at Carolina 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

L.A. Chargers at Oakland 8:20 p.m.

