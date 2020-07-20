Eight new Valley COVID-19 cases, 711 new state cases

HARRISBURG – Eight new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with 700 new state cases. In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new cases in Union County at 114 overall cases and two deaths. Two more cases have been confirmed in Snyder and Montour counties at 81 and 86 overall cases, respectively, and two deaths each. Northumberland County has one new case at 364 overall cases and 11 deaths.

Statewide, 711 new cases have been confirmed, and the state’s overall case total is over 101,000, of which 75% have recovered. Another big spike of 172 cases have been confirmed in Allegheny County. Significant case increases continue in 19-24 year-olds statewide, including approximately 8% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in July. Three new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is just over 7,000.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 938,175 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,545 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.