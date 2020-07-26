Eight new Valley cases of COVID-19, 800 added to statewide total

HARRISBURG — The Valley added eight new COVID-19 cases to the totals tabulated by the state Department of Health since the pandemic began. The state on Sunday provided new numbers:

Union County has the most new cases Sunday: Four new cases, bring their total to 119 since the pandemic began. Two deaths were previously reported in Union County.

Northumberland County has two new cases, for a total of 381 people have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Eleven deaths are recorded in Northumberland County.

Snyder County has no new cases reported Sunday, their total COVID-19 county is 87 with two deaths. Montour County has two additional cases, their total is 91 with three deaths.

Many of the state’s 800 new cases were in Allegheny )133) and Philadelphia (148) County. Additionally, the state says younger people in those counties now make up a higher proportion of the cases in those areas.

Deaths in PA, four new, for 7,118 total. Positive deaths, 800 new for a total of 107,425. About 75% of the people who have ever contracted coronavirus, have recovered.

In Northumberland County, a new case of COVID-19 is reported in a Long Term Care Facility resident. In that county, four facilities now have 61 residents who have tested positive, 10 staffers and eight deaths. No change in other local numbers; Union three facilities, one resident, three staffers and zero deaths. Montour, one facility, zero residents, one staffer and zero deaths. Snyder has one facility with four residents, and two staff, who have tested positive, and zero deaths.