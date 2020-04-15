Eight more COVID-19 cases in North’d Co, PA over 26,000

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County has eight more COVID-19 positive cases, but the rest of the Valley only saw one new case. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed eight more cases in Northumberland County at 56. But only one new case was reported in Snyder County at 24 with one death, and Union and Montour counties remained with 23 and 44 cases, respectively.

Statewide, the department confirmed over 1,100 cases for the second straight day, bringing its total to over 26,000. 63 new deaths were also confirmed, bringing the statewide total to nearly 650.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County had six new cases at 131 with three deaths, Lycoming only had one new case at 30, Schuylkill County has 212 cases with three deaths, Dauphin is up to 271 cases and five deaths, and Juniata has 47 cases.

Over 111,000 patients have tested negative to date.County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.