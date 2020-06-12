Eight more counties going green next Friday

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf says eight more counties will be moving to the green phase, which includes more surrounding area counties and northeastern PA counties. In a release Friday, Governor Wolf says Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill counties will go green next Friday.

All of the Valley and most surrounding areas are now in the green phase. State officials say Pennsylvania continues to see a steady decline in cases, he says that shows the state’s phased, measured reopening plan is working to balance public health and economic recovery.