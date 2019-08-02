Efforts to keep buildings clean at Milton Area School District

MILTON – After delaying the beginning of last school year due to mold issues, officials in the Milton Area School District tell us they have been extremely diligent keeping its buildings safe, clean and free of mold this year.

A district spokesman tells WKOK they continue to implement systems recommended by various experts, and the HVAC systems continue to work as it should. In the event the district does experience inordinately high humidity levels, the district is ready use dehumidifiers. The district also says its custodial crews have been disinfecting all spaces regularly.

The Strunk Albert Engineering firm has also performed a forensic audit on all HVAC systems. The district says a copy of that report was sent to the school board so they can make informed decisions about the future replacement of HVAC systems. The first day of classes for the district is scheduled for August 22.