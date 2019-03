LEWISBURG – East Buffalo Township says it will be responding to a letter from Lewisburg borough as a feud continues between the two municipalities over funding the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. Township Chairman Char Gray tells WKOK the township is still working with its attorney to respond to a February 20 letter from the borough. She says the township is taking the letter seriously and is taking its due diligence to provide a response. Gray says the board of supervisors had an executive session Friday working on the matter, and work will continue during a work session Monday.

The borough said in the letter if it did not get a response within 60 days of the letter date, it would take the township to court. Gray says the township doesn’t want to see the case end up in court.

The letter demanded the township comply with terms of its Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement (IGA). Both parties had agreed to a 52-48 percent split with the township responsible for the larger sum. Gray tells us that split of payment was in the initial agreement in 2011, and the township had been paying that rate until 2017. She says at that point, the township asked to pay for 50 percent, which Gray says the borough claims is a breach of contract. Gray says she cannot comment further on the matter.