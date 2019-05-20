Ebright discusses his campaign and plans for Snyder County

SUNBURY— Candidate for Snyder County Commissioner Rylan Ebright recently discussed his campaign and big plans for Snyder County if elected. Ebright is seeking the primary nomination Tuesday on the Republican ticket.

Ebright said he felt inspired by his late grandfather who held numerous public service positions in Snyder County. Ebright, who is 19, explained the benefit of having what he called a young modern public servant in Snyder County. He said with the integration between new and old ideas, he offers a broader spectrum of where the county can go.

Ebright is a Midd-West high school graduate and the newly-elected president of Reliance Hose Co. No. 1 – Middleburg. You can hear more comments from Ebright on the WKOK Podcast Page or visit WKOK on Google Play or Apple podcasts and subscribe.