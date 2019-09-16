Eastern Zoners Protect Appalachian Trail: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 9/16/19

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania township has approved zoning changes aimed at blocking projects such as natural gas pipelines, wind turbines, solar panels and cellphone towers from being located near its section of the Appalachian Trail. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Plainfield Township supervisors unanimously last week approved the ordinance, which also addresses mineral extraction, billboards and mobile homes.

Environmental planner Brooks Mountcastle of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, says other municipalities have recently adopted ordinances aimed at protecting the trail, but they aren’t as comprehensive as Plainfield’s ordinance. It includes guidelines for controlling light pollution, groundwater withdrawal, digital signs, noise, commercial outdoor recreation, residential developments, solar panels, natural gas pipelines and wind turbines.

The conservancy says there are 58 municipalities in Pennsylvania that are traversed by the Appalachian Trail.

Features

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — To some along the north shoreline of Lake Superior in Minnesota, building stacks of rocks, or cairns, is akin to making sand castles and can even be meditative. To others, these manmade rock formations despoil nature’s beauty and stand as monuments to the human ego. Minnesota Public Radio News reported that folks who live along the north shore say cairns began appearing more often about five years ago, possibly because of the growth in popularity of Instagram and other social media sites,

Photographer Travis Novitsky, who grew up and still lives on the Grand Portage Reservation, where the shoreline extends north into Canada, said he wasn’t bothered by cairns at first, but that he now sees them all along the lakefront. Peter Juhl, who’s been balancing rocks for decades, says it’s a meditative process for him and he considers his stacks to be ephemeral works of art. He says he encourages others to try it but also to disassemble their stacks after taking a photo to be considerate to future visitors.

SENECA FALLS (AP) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred were among the inductees at the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. The Class of 2019 inducted into the hall in upstate New York also included activist Angela Davis , attorney Sarah Deer, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg , retired Air Force fighter pilot Nicole Malachowski, the late artist and suffragist Rose O’Neill and the late U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York.

Composer Laurie Spiegel was honored for her electronic music compositions, and molecular biologist Flossie Wong-Staal for work that helped prove HIV is the cause of AIDS. Davis, a onetime leader of the Black Panther Party and the Communist Party USA who was prosecuted for her alleged involvement in a 1970 courthouse shootout and ultimately acquitted, said her activism was not hers alone. The hall in Seneca Falls, where a landmark U.S. women’s rights convention took place in 1848, doesn’t identify a theme when it calls for nominations, said induction chairwoman Sujatha Ramanujan.

But she said sometimes a theme emerges, as it has this year, that reflects the political and social mood of the country. She pointed particularly to Allred and her work as an advocate for women who have been abused and to Deer, a Native American activist focused on victims’ rights. This year, former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who helped eliminate the pageant’s swimsuit competition, was the master of ceremonies.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ric Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, has been found dead in a New York City apartment. The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek at about 4 p.m. on Sunday. They said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death. The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included “Just What I Needed,” “Shake It Up” and “Drive.” In May of 2018, model and actress Paulina Porizkova announced on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage. The pair first met while filming the music video for “Drive.”

LIVERPOOL, U.K. (AP) – The former Salvation Army children’s home that inspired John Lennon to write the song “Strawberry Fields Forever” has been opened to the public for the first time. Strawberry Field in Liverpool opened its iconic red gates and welcomed tours on Saturday. The property includes gardens for spiritual reflection and an exhibit showcasing the facility’s history and its connection to Lennon. Donations will support efforts to help young people with learning disabilities with job training. The original building was demolished in 1973, and the charity stopped housing children there in 2005.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento State University accidently accepted 3,500 waitlisted students for fall admission and some of them will be able to stay enrolled. The Sacramento Bee reports that the students were mistakenly invited to Admitted Students Day after an email was sent in March welcoming them to the event. Officials say the school never rescinded the invitation, which implied the students were accepted.

University officials say the error resulted in an additional 500 students who showed up for classes this semester.

Officials say there would be space to admit them, because the school initially admitted a conservative number of students and it noted a record number of graduates last year. Officials say they don’t believe that the additional students would have an effect on students’ ability to take classes in their department.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Vázquez homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Andrew Benintendi had a pair of hits for the defending World Series champions, who have won three in a row. Boston began play trailing Tampa Bay by 10 games for the AL’s second wild card. Rick Porcello allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Jones hauled in a short pass on fourth down and took it 54 yards to the end zone with 2:10 remaining, giving the Atlanta Falcons a wild 24-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons squandered a 17-6 lead against an injury plagued team that lost two of its top receivers, falling behind for the first time when Carson Wentz dove over from the 1 with 3:13 left to give the Eagles a 20-17 edge. But Jones came up with the winning score, and the Falcons defense held at the end. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including a 28-yard rainbow to DK Metcalf midway through the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-26. The Steelers lost starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a right elbow injury late in the first half and fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2013. Wilson was 29 of 35 for 300 yards and became the fifth-fastest quarterback in league history to reach 200 career touchdown passes. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

CHICAGO (AP) — Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo was pulled from a game with a sprained right ankle, putting a damper on the Chicago Cubs’ 16-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo was injured fielding a bunt at first base in the third inning. He had to be helped off the field and could not put pressure on the leg. X-rays taken at Wrigley Field showed no fractures, and an MRI has been scheduled for Monday. Chicago’s postseason pursuit has already been hindered by an injury to shortstop Javier Báez.

