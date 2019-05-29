East Buffalo Twp supervisor announces 85th district candidacy

LEWISBURG – An East Buffalo Township Supervisor says he’s running for the vacant 85th District seat in Harrisburg. Republican David Rowe announced his candidacy for the seat Tuesday. Rowe says he is both a solid social and fiscal conservative.

In his announcement for the office, Rowe says he is 100% Pro-Life, an NRA member and fully committed to defending Second Amendment rights. Rowe says he also believes in smaller government and low taxes. Rowe says he will protect traditional family values and religious liberty.

Rowe is an active leader in the community, including serving as Secretary of the Union County Republican Committee. He has also been the owner and operator of LBG Fitness Inc. for the past nine years, employing six local residents.

The 85th district seat is currently vacant because Fred Keller was elected U.S. Congressman.