MOUNT CARMEL—Volunteers responded to an early morning house fire Sunday in Mount Carmel. Northumberland County 911 center says the fire was at 516 East Fifth Street.

Remarks on the Facebook page for the Northumberland County Fire and Rescue Departments say the call came in around 1:30 a.m. They say one person was transferred to the a hospital for treatment of burn injuries. No other details were available at this time.