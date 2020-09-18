Eagles, Steelers, Nittany Lions urge Pennsylvanians to vote in new ad

HARRISBURG – Some of Pennsylvania’s sports teams have come together in a new video ad urging Pennsylvanians to vote on Election Day, November 3. In a release Friday, the Department of State says the Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions are collaborating to encourage civic engagement in the 30-second ad.

The ad features Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Hall of Famers Jerome Bettis and Mel Blount, Penn State Coach James Franklin, Eagles running back Miles Sanders and mascot Swoop, the 76ers’ Kyle O’Quinn.

The ad explains mail-in voting is safe, easy and secure and much more voting information.