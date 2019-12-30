Eagles and PSU MBB win: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/30/19

HOUSTON, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a large western Pennsylvania public burial ground already thought to contain hundreds of remains actually has many more than previously thought _ and there’s a new resource available to those who believe a relative may be buried there. The (Washington County) Observer-Reporter reports that Potter’s Field was believed to contain as many as 502 people, many of whom may have fallen victim to tuberculosis. But research conducted at the behest of Commissioner Harlan Shober, encompassing records kept for 66 years until 1945, concludes that more than 1,300 were likely buried there in unmarked graves.

Features

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (AP) – President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint led to Trump’s impeachment by the House. Trump retweeted the post just before midnight Friday. The president has backed efforts to unmask the whistleblower, although doing so could violate whistleblower protection laws.

By Saturday morning, the post seemed to have disappeared on many users’ feeds, suggesting Trump had deleted it. The retweet then reappeared Saturday night. Twitter told The Associated Press that an outage with one of its systems caused tweets on some accounts, including Trump’s, to be visible to some but not others.

ILLINOIS (AP) – An Illinois man who made more than 27,000 crosses to commemorate victims of mass shootings across the country is retiring. According to The Beacon-News, Greg Zanis came to realize his Crosses for Losses ministry was beginning to take a personal toll.

Zanis has set up crosses for mass shootings for 23 years. He says he reached his breaking point after learning there were two more victims after the mass shooting outside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Zanis says it’s not the end of his ministry, just the end of him doing it. He hopes to pass it on to an area nonprofit.

ADA, OHIO (AP) – An Ohio town long associated with the manufacturing of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most footballs thrown at once. The record-keeping organization certified the record, which was attempted Oct. 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing a football on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field.

The Lima News reports that students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members. The Wilson Football factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt. Workers at the factory hand-make about 3,000 footballs a day.

HOLLYWOOD (AP) – “Star Wars” was still rising at the box office, while “Little Women” opened big. Studio estimates Sunday showed that “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” brought in $72 million over the weekend to remain the top-earning movie, well ahead of second-place “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Director Greta Gerwig’s re-imagining of the literary classic “Little Women” had a $16.5-million weekend and a five-day total of $29 million since its Christmas opening, a major performance for a smaller-audience film with a budget dwarfed by the top two. The drama is gaining momentum as an awards-season favorite.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) – Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad. Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the New York Giants 34-17 to win the NFC East title. While the Eagles head to the playoffs for the third straight year seeking their second Super Bowl title, the Giants face more uncertainty. Coach Pat Shurmur’s job status is a question after going 9-23 in two seasons. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

BALTIMORE (AP) – Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake the Baltimore Ravens relied upon a strong defensive performance to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-10 and finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak. Baltimore’s first touchdown followed a fumble by Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges, who was held in check the entire game.

The Ravens also scored on special teams after Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry dropped the wet football near his end zone. The Steelers finished the season with three straight losses and were eliminated from playoff contention. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – Mike Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half and No. 20 Penn State beat Cornell 90-59. Lamar Stevens added 19 points, Myreon Jones scored 18, Izaiah Brockington had 11 and Watkins added 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. They won their 13th straight home game. Penn State led for all but 2:01 after Stevens took over midway through the first half. The big forward broke a 9-all tie with three-straight baskets that made it 16-9. Jimmy Boeheim scored 17 points for the Big Red.

SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final NY Jets 13 Buffalo 6

Final Atlanta 28 Tampa Bay 22

Final Miami 27 New England 24

Final Chicago 21 Minnesota 19

Final LA Chargers 21 Kansas City 31

Final Green Bay 23 Detroit 20

Final Cleveland 23 Cincinatti 33

Final New Orleans 42 Carolina 10

Final Arizona 24 LA Rams 31

Final Oakland 15 Denver 16

Final Philadelphia 34 NY Giants 17

Final Indianapolis 20 Jacksonville 38

Final Tennessee 35 Houston 14

Final Washington 16 Dallas 47

Final Pittsburgh 10 Baltimore 28

Final San Francisco 26 Seattle 21

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 98 Toronto 97

Final Memphis 117 Charlotte 104

Final New Orleans 127 Houston 112

Final Denver 120 Sacramento 115

Final L.A. Lakers 108 Dallas 95

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Winnipeg 1

Final SO Chicago 3 Columbus 2

Final OT New Jersey 4 Ottawa 3

Final N-Y Islanders 3 Minnesota 1

Final Boston 3 Buffalo 2

Final Florida 6 Montreal 5

Final Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1

Final Dallas 4 Arizona 2

Final OT Philadelphia 2 Anaheim 1

Final Vancouver 5 Calgary 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (22)West Virginia 67 (2)Ohio St. 59

Final (5)Kansas 72 Stanford 56

Final (6)Oregon 98 Alabama St. 59

Final (8)Auburn 86 Lipscomb 59

Final (11)Michigan 86 Mass.-Lowell 60

Final (13)Maryland 84 Bryant 70

Final (14)Michigan St. 95 W. Michigan 62

Final (16)Virginia 65 Navy 56

Final (20)Penn St. 90 Cornell 59

Final (23)Texas Tech 73 CS Bakersfield 58

Final (25)Iowa 93 Kennesaw St. 51

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Orlando 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago 8 p.m.

Detroit at Utah 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland 10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Detroit at (1)Gonzaga 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at (7)Baylor 3 p.m.

Tulane at (9)Memphis 9 p.m.

Xavier at (10)Villanova 6:30 p.m.

North Florida at (18)Dayton 7 p.m.

