Eagles and PSU MBB win: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | December 30, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 12/30/19

HOUSTON, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a large western Pennsylvania public burial ground already thought to contain hundreds of remains actually has many more than previously thought _ and there’s a new resource available to those who believe a relative may be buried there. The (Washington County) Observer-Reporter reports that Potter’s Field was believed to contain as many as 502 people, many of whom may have fallen victim to tuberculosis. But research conducted at the behest of Commissioner Harlan Shober, encompassing records kept for 66 years until 1945, concludes that more than 1,300 were likely buried there in unmarked graves.

 

 

Features

 

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (AP) – President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint led to Trump’s impeachment by the House. Trump retweeted the post just before midnight Friday. The president has backed efforts to unmask the whistleblower, although doing so could violate whistleblower protection laws.

 

By Saturday morning, the post seemed to have disappeared on many users’ feeds, suggesting Trump had deleted it. The retweet then reappeared Saturday night. Twitter told The Associated Press that an outage with one of its systems caused tweets on some accounts, including Trump’s, to be visible to some but not others.

 

ILLINOIS (AP) – An Illinois man who made more than 27,000 crosses to commemorate victims of mass shootings across the country is retiring. According to The Beacon-News, Greg Zanis came to realize his Crosses for Losses ministry was beginning to take a personal toll.

 

Zanis has set up crosses for mass shootings for 23 years. He says he reached his breaking point after learning there were two more victims after the mass shooting outside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Zanis says it’s not the end of his ministry, just the end of him doing it. He hopes to pass it on to an area nonprofit.

 

ADA, OHIO (AP) – An Ohio town long associated with the manufacturing of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most footballs thrown at once. The record-keeping organization certified the record, which was attempted Oct. 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing a football on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field.

 

The Lima News reports that students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members. The Wilson Football factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt. Workers at the factory hand-make about 3,000 footballs a day.

 

HOLLYWOOD (AP) – “Star Wars” was still rising at the box office, while “Little Women” opened big. Studio estimates Sunday showed that “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” brought in $72 million over the weekend to remain the top-earning movie, well ahead of second-place “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

 

Director Greta Gerwig’s re-imagining of the literary classic “Little Women” had a $16.5-million weekend and a five-day total of $29 million since its Christmas opening, a major performance for a smaller-audience film with a budget dwarfed by the top two. The drama is gaining momentum as an awards-season favorite.

.

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) – Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad.  Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the New York Giants 34-17 to win the NFC East title. While the Eagles head to the playoffs for the third straight year seeking their second Super Bowl title, the Giants face more uncertainty. Coach Pat Shurmur’s job status is a question after going 9-23 in two seasons.  The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

 

BALTIMORE (AP) – Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake the Baltimore Ravens relied upon a strong defensive performance to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-10 and finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak. Baltimore’s first touchdown followed a fumble by Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges, who was held in check the entire game.

 

The Ravens also scored on special teams after Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry dropped the wet football near his end zone. The Steelers finished the season with three straight losses and were eliminated from playoff contention. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

 

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – Mike Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half and No. 20 Penn State beat Cornell 90-59. Lamar Stevens added 19 points, Myreon Jones scored 18, Izaiah Brockington had 11 and Watkins added 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. They won their 13th straight home game. Penn State led for all but 2:01 after Stevens took over midway through the first half. The big forward broke a 9-all tie with three-straight baskets that made it 16-9. Jimmy Boeheim scored 17 points for the Big Red.

 

SCOREBOARD

 

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final    NY Jets    13   Buffalo   6

Final    Atlanta     28   Tampa Bay  22

Final    Miami      27   New England 24

Final    Chicago   21   Minnesota  19

Final    LA Chargers  21   Kansas City   31

Final    Green Bay    23   Detroit   20

Final    Cleveland  23      Cincinatti  33

Final    New Orleans  42   Carolina  10

Final    Arizona  24   LA Rams  31

Final    Oakland  15  Denver  16

Final    Philadelphia  34   NY Giants  17

Final    Indianapolis   20  Jacksonville  38

Final    Tennessee   35   Houston  14

Final    Washington  16   Dallas  47

Final    Pittsburgh   10   Baltimore  28

Final    San Francisco   26   Seattle   21

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Oklahoma City            98        Toronto           97

Final    Memphis         117      Charlotte         104

Final    New Orleans   127      Houston          112

Final    Denver            120      Sacramento     115

Final    L.A. Lakers     108      Dallas  95

___

 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    St. Louis          4          Winnipeg         1

Final SO          Chicago           3          Columbus        2

Final OT          New Jersey      4          Ottawa            3

Final    N-Y Islanders 3          Minnesota       1

Final    Boston 3          Buffalo            2

Final    Florida 6          Montreal          5

Final    Tampa Bay      2          Detroit 1

Final    Dallas  4          Arizona           2

Final OT          Philadelphia    2          Anaheim          1

Final    Vancouver       5          Calgary            2

___

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (22)West Virginia       67        (2)Ohio St.      59

Final    (5)Kansas        72        Stanford          56

Final    (6)Oregon        98        Alabama St.    59

Final    (8)Auburn       86        Lipscomb        59

Final    (11)Michigan   86        Mass.-Lowell  60

Final    (13)Maryland  84        Bryant 70

Final    (14)Michigan St.         95        W. Michigan   62

Final    (16)Virginia     65        Navy   56

Final    (20)Penn St.    90        Cornell            59

Final    (23)Texas Tech            73        CS Bakersfield            58

Final    (25)Iowa         93        Kennesaw St.  51

___

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

 

___

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta            at         Orlando           7 p.m.

Miami  at         Washington     7 p.m.

Brooklyn         at         Minnesota       8 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Chicago           8 p.m.

Detroit at         Utah    9 p.m.

Phoenix           at         Portland          10 p.m.

___

 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa                at     Pittsburgh        7 p.m.

___

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Detroit at         (1)Gonzaga     9 p.m.

Jackson St.      at         (7)Baylor         3 p.m.

Tulane at         (9)Memphis     9 p.m.

Xavier at         (10)Villanova  6:30 p.m.

North Florida  at         (18)Dayton      7 p.m.

 

