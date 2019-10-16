Eagle Scout project to restore Norry anti-tank gun

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Sunbury Boy Scout is conducting his Eagle Scout project to restore a historic anti-tank gun in Northumberland. Xan Lawrence of Sunbury began the project recently to restore a M5 anti-tank gun that was in Northumberland’s King Street Park.

Lawrence says he wanted to use his Eagle project to restore a piece of important history, “I don’t like to see stuff waste away. I had to do my Eagle Scout project and it’s something that I feel is important.”

Lawrence says the project includes sand blasting the gun, as well as repainting it, “It’s been sitting here, rusting away for quite a while now, and you can’t even tell what color it should be.”

Lawrence says local businesses are helping him with sand blasting and repainting. We’ll keep you posted about his progress.