SUNBURY – The 30th Sunbury River Festival is officially underway as a new champion has been crowned in Thursday night’s ‘The Valley’s Got Talent’ competition. Southern Columbia’s Dylan Kramer was named the winner and awarded $400. Nathan Merovich was second, winning $200, and Sadie Warshaw was third, winning $100.

94KX’s Tom and Lura emceed the event. Sunbury River Festival continues this weekend, we have the full schedule posted at WKOK.com.