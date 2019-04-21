Duke Street Reconstruction Update: PennDOT notes Water Street work changes

NORTHUMBERLAND – There has been a change in the traffic pattern in one of the many construction zones which are part of the Duke Street project in Northumberland.

On Water Street, the Route 11 soundbound traffic is switched from the south side of the road to the north side. PennDOT says this allows the contractor to start excavating the north side of the road. Queen Street will remain closed to through traffic between Depot Avenue and Water Street.

On Front Street, the contractor is expected to complete excavation work and begin installing new curb, curb ramps and sidewalks. Prince Street will be closed at the intersection with Front Street.