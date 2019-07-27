Duke Street Reconstruction Project update

NORTHUMBERLAND- More updates on the Duke Street Reconstruction Project. Today, the right side of Front Street in will be paved from Old Danville Highway, to Wallace Street. PennDOT says expect delays and watch for trucks entering and exiting the work area. Parking will be restricted on the right side of the road where the contractor is paving.

Meantime, on King Street, conflicts between existing underground utilities and the proposed storm sewer were uncovered this week. Work was stopped until plans could be revised. Utilities will be relocated on King Street between Water Street and Priestley Avenue beginning late next week. PennDOT says when utilities are relocated, the proposed storm sewer can be constructed.

For more information on the Duke Street Project, go to penndot.gov/dukestreet