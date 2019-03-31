Duke Street Project Update

NORTHUMBERLAND- The latest street closure, part of the Northumberland road rebuilding project, takes place Monday when Queen Street closes to through traffic. Local businesses and residents will have access, but Queen Street will be closed between Second and Water Streets. PennDOT says the closure is expected to last until the end of July.

A truck detour remains in place for all trucks over 36 feet in length. Work will continue on Route 11 under the railroad bridge. The contractor is Kriger Construction, Inc.

For more information on the Duke Street project, go to www.penndot.gov.dukestreet