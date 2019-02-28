Duke Street project restarting Friday in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – The $13.7 million Duke Street project in Northumberland is resuming Friday. PennDOT tells us a contractor will begin excavation on the northbound lane of Route 11/Water Street from the railroad underpass toward King Street.

A detour will be in effect for Duke Street beginning Friday. Route 147 northbound traffic will use Water Street to Orange Street to Third Street. Route 147 southbound traffic will use Duke Street to Second Street to King Street. Parking will be restricted on the detour route in the direction of detoured traffic. The detour will remain in place until the end of June. A truck ban remains in effect.

PennDOT also says work will continue at the Route 11 railroad underpass. A contractor will also be working on the right side of Front Street. Prince Street will be closed at the intersection with Front Street. A parking restriction will be in place there as well.