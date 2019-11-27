Duke and King Streets in Northumberland now fully open

NORTHUMBERLAND – Traffic patterns are now returning to normal in Northumberland. PennDOT tells us Duke and King Streets are now fully open in the borough. Both roads are open after months of reconstruction projects on both streets. Front Street is fully reopened as well.

PennDOT told us reconstruction was necessary to widen the roads, as well as install new curbs and sidewalks, traffic signals and other signs. During that time, motorists were detoured through Shamokin Dam. Temporary traffic lights set up throughout the borough for detour routs also caused many traffic backups.