DUI Enforcement this Labor Day Weekend

BLOOMSBURG- More police patrols will take place this holiday weekend, looking for drivers who are under the influence. The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program says there will be planned roadway patrols during a Labor Day Impaired Driving Crackdown. Officials say there has been an increase in DUIs since bars have been closed due to COVID-19.

According to PennDOT, there were nearly 1,200 crashes in PA last Labor Day Weekend that resulted in 18 fatalities. Drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in 178 of those crashes, resulting in six deaths.