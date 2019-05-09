Drugs found in Shamokin Dam, two in custody on arrest warrant

SHAMOKIN DAM – Two men were arrested on outstanding warrants and other people could be charged, after illegal drugs were found at a Shamokin Dam apartment. Shamokin Dam police tell us the incident began Monday at an apartment at 3675 North Old Trail. Officers say they received information about police drug dealing activity taking place there.

Video surveillance then resulted in a vehicle being stopped for several traffic violations. It also showed two males entering the vehicle from the apartment. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Schleig and 35-year-old Stephen Ackley, both of Sunbury, were found to have outstanding arrest warrants. Ackley was also found with a small amount of marijuana.

Upon arriving at the apartment, officers found drug paraphernalia and weapons. In the process, 30-year-old Jolena Brandt also had an outstanding warrant from Columbia County.

Schleig and Brandt were taken to Snyder County Prison. Schleig faces several drug charges. Police say additional people involved will be charged after the investigation is completed. Officers say the apartment’s landlord is cooperating with the investigation.