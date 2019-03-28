Drug ring bust has Shamokin man heading to prison

WILLIAMSPORT – A Shamokin man has been sentenced to four years in prison; police say he was a member of a ring that sold drugs in the Sunbury and Berwick areas. According to the Daily Item, 33-year-old Adam Poeth will be on supervised release for four years when he gets out of prison. The sentence was imposed Thursday by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann.

The judge noted this was Poeth’s fourth drug conviction and twice he had been in a treatment facility. Poeth accepted responsibility and through his attorney requested drug treatment. Poeth and the alleged ringleader Frank J. Galasso of Sunbury were arrested 18 months ago on Interstate 80 en route to Philadelphia to buy heroin.

Chad Snyder, formerly of Northumberland, is the third member of the ring. He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and was sentenced in February to time served to 17 months. (Deanna Force)